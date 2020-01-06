Will Graham speaks at Trinity Assembly of God in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Evangelist Will Graham will be speaking at a church rally at the Trinity Assembly of God on Monday at 7 p.m.

The event is for pastors and ministry leaders across the entire region and is free of charge. Graham will be sharing information on the Christian Life and Witness Course classes. ​

This is just one of many events being held leading up to the Mountain State Celebration with Will Graham which will take place on April 24 – 26, 2020 at Fairmont State University. ​

For information on the event, visit this Facebook page by clicking here.