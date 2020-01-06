Will Graham speaks at Trinity Assembly of God in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Evangelist Will Graham will be speaking at a church rally at the Trinity Assembly of God on Monday at 7 p.m.
The event is for pastors and ministry leaders across the entire region and is free of charge. Graham will be sharing information on the Christian Life and Witness Course classes.
This is just one of many events being held leading up to the Mountain State Celebration with Will Graham which will take place on April 24 – 26, 2020 at Fairmont State University.
For information on the event, visit this Facebook page by clicking here.