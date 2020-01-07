Will Graham speaks to church leaders in preparation for Mountain State Celebration

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Local pastors and community leaders gathered Monday evening in Fairmont to prepare for the Mountain State Celebration by Will Graham, happening in April.

To strengthen the response for the upcoming event, the Billy Graham Association hosted a Church Leader’s Rally at Trinity Assembly of God with a special message from Graham, specifically for church leaders.

“We just want to see them become more solid, whole, healed individuals. We want to see marriages improve, we want to see people break free from addictions, any of those kinds of things, we’re going to celebrate,” said Wayde Wilson, Pastor of Trinity Assembly of God.

The Mountain State Celebration is a three-day event that will take place in the Feaster Center at Fairmont State University April 24-26 and is free to the public.