Wilson Martino Dental gives back to veterans and service members

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Wilson Martino Dental is celebrating its 2021 Freedom Day.

Wilson Martino Dental

The national event was started by the company’s CEO Dr. Robert Martino to give back to those who served or are serving our country.

All of Wilson Martino Dental offices offered their services for free to any veteran or service member. Services include cleanings, fluoride treatments, tooth fillings and extractions.

Employees at the Fairmont Wilson Martino Dental office said they helped over 10 veterans and service members just on Thursday.

Williams giving a check-up to a veteran

“Our motto is ‘a day of free for a lifetime of freedom,’” said Brooke Williams, a dental hygienist at the Fairmont Wilson Martino Dental. “So, what we try to do is very humbly give back to the veterans and active-duty service members who have sacrificed for us. So, we want to make sure we can do all we can today … They’re so appreciative and, but to be honest, like I said, it’s all about them and just what we can do for them it’s very humbling vert rewarding to help them.”

This was the 9th annual event. Next year’s Freedom Day will be on Oct. 13, 2022.