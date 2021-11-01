Wilson Martino Dental offices collecting coats for those in need

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Wilson Martino Dental is helping people bundle up for the winter. During the month of November organizers from the dental offices are asking for people to bring in coats so they can give them to those in need.

Sign outside of Wilson Martino Dental in Fairmont (WBOY Image)

“The annual coat drive is something we all look forward to,” said Dr. Robert Martino, CEO and Founder of the Coats for Our Community event. “This event is just one of the things we do to give back to the community that has given us so much – we want to help our neighbors, and this is a great way to show how much we care about the people of West Virginia.”

The drive takes place in seven Wilson Martino Dental offices:

930 West Main Street, Bridgeport

19 East Main Street, Buckhannon

1510 Harrison Avenue, Elkins

403 Virginia Avenue, Fairmont

1016 Maple Drive, Morgantown

1402 Buckhannon Pike, Nutter Fort

1801 B Earl L. Core Road (Beside Kroger), Sabraton

The Fairmont Wilson Martino Dental office has a personal goal of collecting 100 coats this year.

Poster of how many coats Wilson Martino Dental in Fairmont has collected (WBOY Image)

“I think it’s important because all these basic needs have to be met for anybody, you know, before they can worry about other things,” Brooke Williams, Dental Hygienist at Wilson Martino Fairmont said. “So, it’s just a nice way that we can help people meet their needs.”

Coats can be dropped off at any of the participating Wilson Martino locations. The coats will all be donated to local Salvation Army Units, church teams, civic organizations and shelters.