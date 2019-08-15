Wilson Martino Dental provides free dental treatment for Free Kids Dental Day

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Local dentists are giving kids a reason to smile, as Wilson Martino Dental and TLC Dental joined the Smile Defenders to host free kids dental day Wednesday.

The two businesses provided free dental care to children ages 12 and under at their locations all across the area.

“So today we are offering free exams and cleanings and fluoride treatments and all that good stuff to prevent decay and if they have any issues that we can take care of today, we are working to amend to do as much as we can to take care of them,” said Brooke Williams, dental hygienist for Wilson Martino of Fairmont.

Wilson Martino Dental has offices in Fairmont, Buckhannon, Bridgeport, Morgantown and Elkins and TLC Dental in Clarksburg and Morgantown all played a part in helping to bright a child’s smile and day.