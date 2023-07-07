CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A famous Fairmont dog who survived an extreme animal abuse case in Rivesville has died after living out five more happy years.

Winston Johnson, “crossed over the rainbow bridge” Friday morning, at the age of 13 due to complications from surgery.

Winston, who police said was blind and elderly, was found in a Rivesville ditch locked in a lunch bag with a large book on top of it in 2018.

After a few surgeries, his health improved, and “Winston the miracle dog” found his “fur-ever” home with Kelley Stalnaker and gained quite a social media following. He was able to live an additional five years after the abuse took place.

In a 2019 interview with 12 News, Stalnaker said that Winston loved people, especially kids. Winston’s new family also advocated for animal rights in West Virginia and worked to pass “Winston’s Law,” which would have made it easier to charge someone with a felony in animal cruelty cases, although it never passed.

Winston’s abuser, Justin Lancianese, was arrested and found guilty in 2019; he was originally sentenced to 1-5 years of home confinement for the animal abuse but received additional charges for not showing up to his home confinement appointment.