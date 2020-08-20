Woman who filed wrongful death lawsuit against Fairmont Police Department awaiting court approval of settlement

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A wrongful death lawsuit filed against the Fairmont Police Department could soon be settled, as the plaintiff now awaits the court’s approval of terms.

According to court documents, the plaintiff, Emily Santini, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of her deceased husband, Steven Santini, has submitted a petition for approval of a settlement in the case.

This comes after the City of Fairmont submitted in June responses to a set of requests for admissions by the plaintiff.

The petition for settlement approval states that a tentative settlement has been reached with the City of Fairmont, Jakob Streyle and Christopher Guinup in the amount of $1.8 million. This would include a 1/3 contingency fee for legal costs paid to attorney Tony O’Dell.

O’Dell released the following statement in the case:

“Money is a poor substitute for the life of a loved one. However, once a very preventable death is tragically caused by the recklessness of a public servant sworn to protect and serve, it is the only way to try and hold those in power accountable. One of main purposes of civil lawsuits is to shine a bright light on wrongful conduct so that hopefully the same thing doesn’t happen to someone else. The Santini family hopes that the senseless death of Steven Santini, a father, husband, brother and dedicated man of faith, results in changes at the Fairmont Police Department. Having a badge does not give anyone the right to needlessly endanger the lives of innocent people. To date, we are unaware of any changes or discipline to the involved officers or the people who tried very hard to cover up this very troubling conduct.” Tony O’Dell

According to the lawsuit, on July 10, 2019, Streyle, while on duty, was driving a police pickup truck west on Country Club Road in Fairmont at speeds of at least 73 mph in a 35 mph zone. During this time, Streyle did not activate the vehicle’s siren or emergency lights, and there was no active emergency call requiring an emergency response from officers, the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit also states that Guinup was a passenger in the vehicle with Streyle; however, he is accused of not taking any action to get Streyle to slow down or turn on the siren or flashing lights.

While this was going on, the lawsuit states that Steven Santini was driving south on Bison Street and was approaching the intersection with Country Club Road. Based on eyewitness accounts, Steven Santini stopped at the stop sign at the intersection for a period of time before making a left turn onto Country Club Road, according to the lawsuit.

Further, the lawsuit claims that the police vehicle driven by Streyle collided with Steven Santini’s vehicle in the area of the driver’s side door, causing it to flip onto its side and crash into a telephone pole and gas pipeline. The police vehicle spun around and rested against Steven Santini’s vehicle, according to the lawsuit.

Steven Santini died at the scene of the collision.