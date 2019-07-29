Woman’s Club of Fairmont hosts Ladies, Pearls and Little Girls tea party

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – More than three generations of current and future female leaders gathered together at the Woman’s Club of Fairmont for the first ever Ladies, Pearls and Little Girls event Sunday afternoon.

“They use to have tea and coffee houses here, but people of the moment – their projects were pitched to the community right here in this building. A lot of things happened,” said Mary Jo Thomas, club member.

Close to 40 guests arrived in style with gloves, hats and pearls to enjoy a time of elegance, while learning about the history of the Fleming Mansion, tea parties and the overall history of local female leaders of the area.

A three course meal was also served to those who participated in the tea.

“I like the food here. I like the fancy cups. I like the dolls. I like the plates. I like the tables and how they are set up,” said Aubrey Townsend, guest at the tea party.

The Woman’s Club of Fairmont is currently open for membership. For more information or for questions, call (304) 363-9414.