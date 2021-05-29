Women commemorate Memorial Day with memorial despite threats

WORTHINGTON, W.Va. — As we enter Memorial Day weekend, some Worthington residents are getting to the roots of what the holiday is all about.

A look at the wreaths and flags on the memorial.

For the last few years, a few Worthington women have decorated a memorial with flags and wreaths to honor those we lost in the line of duty. The memorial is situated on the lawn of one of the women and she owns and takes care of it along with friends and family. This year, though, things have gotten a little complicated.

The women have received threats about the memorial, with warnings not to hold any events. While decorating the memorial earlier in the week, the police were called on the perception the memorial was being vandalized. Through the outside noise, the women persisted and got the memorial ready to honor those fallen soldiers.

“The goal for today is to honor veterans,” said Judy Turner, who helped decorate the memorial. “This memorial was originally constructed for veterans of World War I and World War II, and all veterans deserve to be honored on Memorial Day.”

The pressure has gotten to Turner and her sister, who owns the memorial. Following this year’s Memorial Day celebration, the memorial will be taken down. They are not sure what it will become, but do know that they do not want to continue with the memorial as it is.