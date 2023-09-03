MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Sunday, working-class people from around the region gathered in Mannington for the annual Labor Day picnic that looks to honor local workers and give them a chance to relax and mingle with their neighbors.

This picnic has been happening in Marion County for over two decades to celebrate the accomplishments of the working class. “It’s a day off work that everybody can get together and just relax and enjoy the fruits of our labor that we so proudly have done in the past,” said Mark Dorsey, the President of the Marion County American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO).

The event offered free food and ice cream for attendees to enjoy while they mingled with one another and talked amongst their fellow community members. Later in the event, there was a three-hour program where local officials spoke to the community in honor of Labor Day.

Some of the officials who spoke during this event included Senator Mike Caputo, a Vice President of the West Virginia AFL-CIO and House of Delegates Representative Joey Garcia. The keynote speaker for the event was Brian Sanson, the International-Secretary for the United Mine Workers of America.

“Workers are the backbones of these communities,” Sanson commented. “They volunteer, they do the coaching: the football coaches, the basketball coaches, the baseball coaches, high school little league, all the way down. They do everything, and they keep these communities together.”

Sanson added that it’s important for communities to remain tight-knit as many people are facing increased difficulties with inflation, and he said that’s what these workers are doing. “They hold West Virginia together,” he said.

Mark Dorsey said it’s important to honor workers in the community because they also spend their money locally which he said “helps all the grocery stores, which helps everybody survive.”

“So, you need a safe place to work, you want a decent wage, and the unions are directly responsible for that to help that,” he added. Dorsey also commented that “unions built the middle class,” stating that many current workplace conditions, such as the 8-hour work day and different safety standards that are in place are a result of the working class of citizens.

Dorsey said that the community doesn’t forget anybody, which is why so many people come out to this event each year to celebrate Labor Day. “We appreciate everybody and what they have done. Everybody’s gotta work for a living, you know, so I tell you, it’s a good day just to enjoy each other’s company.”

This event was put together by the Marion County Labor Council and AFL-CIO.