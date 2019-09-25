Workshop held to help area businesses compete for federal contracts

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – Two organizations partnered together to help West Virginia businesses apply for federal contracts.

The Small Business Administration and Robert C. Byrd Institute hosted a HUBZone workshop in Fairmont this morning.

Participants were learning how to take advantage of options offered to businesses in Historically Underutilized Business Zones.

Presenters said there are opportunities for both small and large businesses alike.

“The contracts range from basically $4,000 up to billions and billions of dollars. Some of the contracts are very, very large, but there’s also a lot of small contracts that are around as well,” said SBA Presenter George Murray.

Marion, Harrison, Lewis and Taylor Counties are all part of HUBZones in north central West Virginia, as are parts of Monongalia County.