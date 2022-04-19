WORTHINGTON, W.Va. – Last month, the Town of Worthington’s council meeting was interrupted by a public outcry regarding a veteran’s memorial and the conduct of town leaders.

At the town’s meeting on Tuesday, things went mostly according to plan. However, Worthington Mayor Connie Buchanan and her husband, Councilman James Buchanan, were not present at the meeting.

The couple’s absence comes after a petition was started over the weekend to remove them from office, reaching its signature minimum requirement.

At the beginning of the meeting, an agenda item for the second reading of a water rate increase of 70% was ‘paused’ due to the absence of the Buchanans.

Representatives from Region 6 were present at the meeting, expressing their concern about pausing the reading, citing it would push the proposed water project back.

The project would improve the water for Worthington residents, many of who said at the meeting that their water is “foamy” and that they wouldn’t give it to their pets.

“This is going to have a huge impact on your project,” the representative said.

“I do understand that. Advice from other people right now, including our town lawyer, is to pause that for this moment,” said town recorder Jessica Specht. “I know that’s going to cause us a little of issues down the road, but it’s the best I can do right now.”

After speaking to the representatives, the meeting moved to go over the financial reports.

An office staff member came out to answer questions for council members regarding the financial reports. Questions were brought up regarding the town’s use of water billing systems as the town is testing a new system.

Other portions of the report were questioned, including billing items for alarm systems, chemicals used at the sewer and water plants and computers purchased by the town.

Councilman Tracey Smith expressed his concern about the town’s finances, saying that the town had added two employees to bring its total to eight, which is putting a strain on finances.

A motion was eventually carried out to pass the financial report as presented.

After the financial report, the next agenda item was to lay the levy rates. According to meeting attendees, the levy presented to them was not clear. The council used the rates sent by the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office.

Council members looked perplexed at the paper but passed the levy rates.

The next agenda item was to appoint new members to the sewer board, which hasn’t had a meeting in nearly five months. The item was tabled due to Specht having no guidance about the item.

After the item was tabled, the floor opened for attendees to speak, giving each a three-minute time limit.

C. Renee Courtney, a concerned individual, spoke about how the proposed levy was read at an “unannounced and unpublished meeting on March 21, in which the elected recorder was not even informed of.”

Courtney went on to talk about how a social media post from a friend of Councilman Buchanan citing a salted hill in Hutchinson and how a bill hasn’t been produced or brought before the council. Courtney also talked about how Mayor Buchanan signed herself as the town recorder in the published levy when she is not. She ended by recommending that the absent Buchanans step down from their positions.

Following Courtney, former Mayor Debbie Hefflin spoke concerning how a resident, only going by ‘Mrs. B’, has paid her water bill online on three separate occasions but has received four disconnect notices. She cited the reason that ‘Mrs. B’ could not attend herself was because meetings have been recently changed from 6 p.m. to 11 a.m., leaving many working citizens out of being able to attend.

“You can’t pull two and three water payments off of their bank account when they only owe one a month, and then send four disconnect notices. She can’t be here herself because she works,” said Hefflin. “The council is for the public. We should be able to attend meetings.”

A final resident voiced his concerns, citing how steep a 70% water rate increase is for residents.

A concerned resident talks about his concern with the water rate increase. (WBOY Image)

“That’s ridiculous,” he said. “I’ve been listening to Shinnston and Clarksburg. Clarksburg was talking anywhere from two-to-five percent, and they’ve got a lot more population than this town. I was raised in this town, and I haven’t seen such a mess.”

The meeting then went into an executive session.

Meeting attendees, while frustrated with the town, said that they thought Tuesday’s meeting was better handled than previous meetings.

“This was probably the most productive council meeting that has happened since this administration took office. The fact that the recorder, when she took over this role, at least verbalized some things, allowed people to hear what was going on, the community was actually able to interact with this meeting,” said Courtney.

It is not known why the Buchanans were absent from the meeting.