WORTHINGTON, W.Va. – A Marion County town mayor is stepping down after petitions circulated, calling for her resignation.

According to town officials, Connie Buchanan will be stepping down from her role as Worthington’s mayor.

The move comes after Buchanan and her husband, Councilman James Buchanan, faced controversy over the last few months.

The town is currently under investigation by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office but has yet to make any arrests in the case.

The town will be holding a special meeting on Friday at 6 p.m. to accept Connie Buchanan’s resignation.