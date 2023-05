WORTHINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The offices of the Town of Worthington are closed until further notice due to a Frontier outage.

Town officials told 12 News on Tuesday that the outage has been a problem for longer than a week, and as of Tuesday, the town has not been given an estimated restoration time.

Residents with urgent issues can contact the town through the non-emergent 911 line, town officials say, which is 304-367-0915.