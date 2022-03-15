WORTHINGTON, W.Va. – The Town of Worthington attempted to hold its council meeting Tuesday night at the fire hall where they attempted to discussed the veteran’s memorial that property owners said is located on private land.

Worthington WWI and WWII Veteran’s Memorial. (WBOY Image)

At the top of the proposed-meeting, residents expressed that the meeting could not be held because the part of the fire hall that the meeting was being conducted in was not within town limits and also that the items on the agenda are in litigation.

Worthington Town Council members as well as residents attempted to speak out on the situation over the veteran’s monument.

“The deed, it was not so much a deed but an agreement with the town was void on two counts because in that, when it was built I believe in 1943 part of the stipulation was that it would be as use of the town as long as it was, one, invested in the church, which you can see the church is no longer there, and that it was maintained as it was built for the community by the community,” said C. Renee Courtney, a family friend of the property owner.

Neither the property owner nor the council would discuss the situation regarding the matter of the monument because of pending litigation brought by the town council.

Courtney went on to describe the issues of liability for the property one regarding the memorial being located on private property. “Initially, about a year ago, an individual come on her property and cut the trees down while she was asleep. At that point, she told that person that they were not allowed on her property anymore, and it just started snowballing from there.”

Last year, property owners received threats not to hold a Memorial Day service at the monument but did so despite being told not to.

“She’s been here for 20 years, and for 20 years had let people act as they wanted on that,” Courtney said. “But then when you start getting into that kind of hostility and somebody comes on it and there is an issue of injury, or somebody does something, or something happens to the property, then you have a liability issue.”

The memorial was originally constructed for veterans of World War I and World War II for their service and remembrance.

At Tuesday’s gathering, residents also expressed concern with the moving of meeting, stating normal council meetings are generally the second Tuesday of the month. According to concerned residents, the March 15 meeting was scheduled on the third Tuesday of the month, and the time was moved at the last minute from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The location was also moved from the town hall to the fire hall.

No town meeting was officially held. The meeting never started with the Pledge of Allegiance, nor did it end with a vote to adjourn. No items were voted on, and the agenda was not followed. The agenda was also not provided at the meeting for the public to view.

Officials with the Town of Worthington were unavailable for comment after the gathering.