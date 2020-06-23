Wright Dawgs owner announces permanent closure

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The owner of Wright Dawgs in Fairmont announced that the restaurant would be closing permanently.

According to the post made by Judy Wright, one of the owners of Wright Dawgs, the restaurant had to close in March due to regulations associated with COVID-19, and that in the time since then, the business has been having issues with staffing.

The restaurant has been in business for more than 14 years, and at the end of last year, the owners announced that they would be selling the restaurant and their recipes, however, the recent viral pandemic has made it so they had to close their doors early, according to the post.

