FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – On Wednesday, the South Fairmont Rotary Club honored veterans ahead of Veterans Day by understanding the support systems that service members need.

The organization welcomed the chaplain major of the West Virginia Army National Guard, Julian Galford, at their meeting.

Galford said as a chaplain he is more than just a preacher; he went into the role after serving in the marines for 21 years to be a guide for anyone that needs help while they serve.

“As a chaplain, you’re a fatherly figure or you’re there for them because they need to come to see someone if they’re having any type of problems, need counseling or guidance on issues,” Galford said. “You’re a counselor, you’re a friend, you’re out there supporting soldiers with any issues and you’re the morale and moral compass of the unit and you just take care of your soldiers.”

West Virginia Army National Guard, Julian Galford, at the South Fairmont Rotary Club meeting (WBOY Image)

Chaplin Galford said one of the biggest issues he sees is younger people in the military suffering due to a breakdown of the family system. He encouraged everyone at the meeting to get more involved with kids to support them and offer wisdom and direction.

Veterans Day is officially celebrated on Friday, Nov.11.