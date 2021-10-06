WV Attorney General speaks at Fairmont Rotary club

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Rotary Club of South Fairmont welcomed West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey as its first monthly prominent guest during its meeting Wednesday morning.

Once a month, the club is welcoming a speaker who is prominent and has an impact on the community in order to gain insight so it can better serve the community through the programs it supports.

“The Prominent Programs gives us an opportunity to hear what’s going on throughout the state, hear what’s going on throughout the tri-county area and, in some cases, to hear what’s going on nationally,” said Nick Fantasia, South Fairmont Rotary Program Chairman. “For instance, the Attorney General’s comment on opioid and how phytanyl is coming into the community, a lot of the programs that we support are impacted by those of things. So right now, we have a better understanding of why the need in Marion County is as it is.”

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey reflected on the experience, saying, “It’s nice to come before Rotary and talk about a lot of different issues that we’re working on in the office, but also listen, hear what’s on people’s minds. I think that’s helpful. You always want to come out from the Capitol Dome and you want to listen to what’s going on in the heartlands of West Virginia.”

South Fairmont Rotary has forty members who are dedicated to improving the community by sponsoring programs such as the Celebration of Lights Christmas show at Morris Park, The Veteran’s Breakfast and helping the United Way and its agencies.