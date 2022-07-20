FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two north central West Virginia-based companies were recognized by the state for offering their business outside of the country.

BCE Solutions (Facebook BCE Solutions)

BCE solutions out of Marion County and Warhead Offroad out of Preston County received the Governor’s Commendation for International Market Entry Award.

BCE offers web-based marketing, website development and hosting to the United Kingdom.

Warhead Offroad offers welding and fabrication of custom accessories for side-by-sides in Canada.

Both businesses received the award for making their first sale to a new country in 2021.

BCE Solutions Vice President of Operations and Businesses Development, John Perry, said it’s a “tremendous accolade” to earn the award, and they are proud to be a West Virginia-based company.

“I think what’s important is for West Virginia to continue to recognize small business, recognize that small businesses have a place in international trade and exporting their services not only from a tangible asset but from a professional services standpoint,” Perry said.

Perry said it’s equally as important to educate young entrepreneurs to understand that exporting doesn’t always involve tangible or consumer goods.

Exports have a large impact on West Virginia’s economy. In 2021, the state’s exports were valued at $6.2 billion.

“West Virginia has a very diverse economy with several thriving industries and an array of businesses that have taken the next steps to export outside of the United States,” said West Virginia Department of Economic Development Executive Director Mike Graney. “Every time a West Virginia business expands into a new market, it should be celebrated. It’s an incredible achievement that contributes so much to the state’s economy.”