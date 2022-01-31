WV Bill in favor of closing four long-term health care facilities citing “continuous costly repairs and upgrades”

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – West Virginia Legislators have been introduced to a new bill that could close four long-term health care facilities in the state if approved.

The four facilities named in House Bill 4365 are the Jackie Withrow Hospital in Raleigh County, the John Manchin, Sr. Health Care Center in Marion County, Lakin Hospital in Mason County and Hopemont Hospital in Preston County.

The bill states that the age of all the facilities results in continuous costly repairs and upgrades. It also states that costs to run the facilities are not sustainable, and that the legislature can no longer ensure residents and employees are safe.

The bill proposes that the four facilities close by 2023, all patients be transferred to other long-term care facilities of their choosing and all employees be offered the opportunity to transferred or receive a severance package.

John Manchin Sr. Health Care Center (WBOY Image)

Delegate Joey Garcia (D) of Marion County is against this bill and said others have reached out to him to voice their opinion against it.

“Local community leaders have been doing all those things that your supposed to do to make sure that your elected officials in Charleston know this is not what we as a community want… it strikes the heart of what’s so important for this community, which is really sticking together having, again, a place that’s close for family members. I think that’s why people have been reaching out,” Del. Garcia said.

Del. Garcia said is one of his main issues with the bill is that “it has a lie right on the very first page” where it states that the Manchin Health Care Center was built in 1899.

“The building was constructed in 1980 and I’ve been in the facility as recently as last February or last March and it’s in good shape. It’s been renovated,” Del. Garcia said. “These facilities specifically the John Machin nursing home facility provides an important resource to care for people who might otherwise fall through the cracks.”

The bill was introduced by Delegates Brandon Steele (R) of Raleigh County and Geoff Foster (R) of Putnam County on Tuesday, Jan. 25 and has not yet been put on any agendas.

Workers at the John Manchin, Sr. Health Care Center in Marion County declined to comment on the bill.

12 News reached out to the West Virginia DHHR who oversees operations at the facility for a comment and did not receive one back.