WV Can’t Wait hosts “Train to Win”

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – West Virginia Can’t Wait held its “Train to Win” candidate training event in Fairmont.

Those who attended the training were able to learn how to have conversations with people about politics that agree and disagree with them and a find common ground.

Campaign Manager Katey Lauer said everyone in the state of West Virginia hears about it directly from someone they know or care about.

“One thing we keep learning on the campaign train for the last year is we talk about the issues that matter most to West Virginians: road safety, water access, a good and effective education system. Those issues are things that people care about across the board,” said Katey Lauer.

Daniel Falsafi is a volunteer that attends the training every year said he attends every year to learn new ways on how to speak with people about politics.

“It helps us find voters in the area so we can go up and have a conversation with anybody around Marion County or wherever people are volunteering. So we get to go we get to hear them out on the issues and spread the information about what Stephen is running on,” said Falsafi.

Lauer said they are building grassroots to win the governor race and win 66 other races.

The trainings are free and open to the public.

You can check out their Facebook page at WVCan’tWait for a list of all their upcoming events.