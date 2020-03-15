WV Caring holds annual Cinderella Project

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Local high school senior proms will take place throughout the coming weeks.

The Cinderella Project is a community outreach program that provides young ladies in the community with an affordable way to attend prom, formal, or spring dance.

WV Caring holds this project every year at their resale stores in Bellview and Preston County. They sell dresses, shoes, and handbags for just $5. This year they added jewelry to the collection only costing between $1-$3.

This year they were able to collect over 200 new and gently used prom and formal dresses.

Residents were able to enjoy a fashion show and shop for their perfect look right after.

WV Caring resale store manager Deborah Markley stated the Cinderella Project was designed for teens in the community to have the opportunity and affordability to attend their school dance.

“It’s affordable for the parents,” explained Markley. They usually wear the dress one time. These are slightly used dresses; some have never been worn at all. They still have the price tag on them same with the shoes and the handbags.”

Markley also stated the sale will continue until all the dresses are sold.

The proceeds from this project benefits hospice care for WV Caring’s patients and families. If you would like to donate dresses or accessories you can email Debbie Markley or find WV Caring’s Facebook page.