FAIRMONT W.Va. – This week is Customer Appreciation Week for WV Caring. From Nov. 8 through Nov. 13 West Virginia Caring resale stores are showing how much they appreciate their customers’ support.

All the money made by WV Caring throughout the week will go towards the cost of hospice care for those who don’t have insurance.

Each day, customers can celebrate with different items offered at half off the original price. Sale themes for the week include:

Monday: home items including kitchen, linens, and giftable items

Tuesday: men and women winter coats, gloves, hats, scarves and boots

Wednesday: open house, everything in the store is on sale.

Thursday: kids day – clothing, outerwear, shoes, and toys

Friday: men and women clothing, including shoes and hand bags

Saturday: Christmas holiday decorations

Everything in the store is donated by the community.

“As soon as we could get [the store] ready, we went ahead and opened. We had all intentions of opening at 9:30, but we went ahead and opened 15 after 9 because we had people here. I think it was rewarding to know that people had known about the sale and was ready to come in and help out the community.” Debra Price, Lead Sales Associate – WV Caring, Fairmont.

The resale stores accept donations on Mondays and Thursdays and can be found in Fairmont, Reedsville and Burnsville.