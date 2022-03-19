FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The annual Cinderella Project returned Saturday, March 19 from noon until 2 p.m., with the WV Caring Resale Shop’s three locations in Burnsville, Bellview and Reedsville, hosting their community outreach event intended to help young ladies find beautiful and affordable dresses for prom and formal events.

New and gently used dresses, purses, accessories, and shoes were available for purchase for just $5.

The shop works to accommodate young ladies with dream dresses of all sizes. Donations throughout the year are necessary for this event and can be dropped off at the shops on donation days, Mondays and Thursdays.

Cindy Woodyard, WV Caring Vice President of Public Affairs and Access, is thankful for donations made to the resale shop to provide girls with the right of passage of attending prom in their dream dress.

“Not only are we blessed by the community and able to help so many, today we have had several large donations of money to pay it forward for those girls who could not be able to afford to go to the prom. Right now we have $240 dollars. Could you imagine how far that can go? Some of the ladies here are crying, and I’m crying tears of joy,” said Woodyard.

If you missed this event, you can purchase formalwear until April during regular store hours from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.