WV DOH calls for bids to expand I-79 to 6 lanes in Marion County

CHARLESTON, WV – A six-lane upgrade to Interstate 79 in the Fairmont area is among 16 projects that were included in a recent remote bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH).

The project will widen I-79 to three lanes in both directions from the South Fairmont exit(132) to Pleasant Valley Road exit(135). The interstate is already six lanes from Pleasant Valley to the East Park Avenue exit(137).

The project also includes the replacement of three bridges. Six companies bid on the project.

“I-79 is heavily traveled in the area,” said Mike Cronin, District Engineer for WVDOH District 4, which includes Marion County. “It’s narrow and the bridges are narrow. There’s a really long bridge we’re replacing, so it’s a pretty big project.”

Construction is scheduled to begin in May 2021 and be completed in September 2024.