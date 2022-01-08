WV Folklife Center opens on weekends for “Second Saturday” crafts

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University is bringing the community together for crafts and to learn about West Virginia heritage.

Frank & Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center on the university’s campus is hosting “Second Saturdays” for the rest of their spring 2022 semester.

On the second Saturday of each month organizers offer a different craft and open their exhibit space for people to explore. January’s activity was quilling. People of all ages were able to roll and mold paper to make snowflakes to take home.

The end result of paper quilling (WBOY Image)

The center is typically only open Monday through Friday, but organizers said they know it can be hard for people to visit then. That’s why they now offer these activities on the weekends.

“It’s something new and we know that when you have something new it takes a while for people to get accustomed to it,” Francene Krik , interim director of the Frank & Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center said. “They’re so accustomed to our not being open on the weekend so we’re going to try and build that culture of ‘hey come and join us on the second Saturday of each month.’”

Frank & Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center (WBOY Image)

Second Saturdays run until April. More information on the crafts that will be offered at future events can be found on the centers Facebook page.

The previous second Saturday crafts were rock painting, pop-up Christmas cards. Krik said all crafts are easy for kids to do down to age seven and don’t take a lot of time.

The center is also open on “Second Saturday’s” for people to visit their gallery. The second floor of the old barn building features a gallery of stories about West Virginia’s history. Each art panel in the gallery has an audio narration for visitors to listen to. The center is also currently featuring a civil war collection that will soon be replaced by a collection of traditional music.

“We’re really proud of our gallery space and we think it speaks to the early immigrant groups who made West Virginia what it is,” Krik said.

“The Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center is a cultural gem,” Mirta M. Martin, president of Fairmont State University, said. “The Folklife Center is the perfect place for folks to learn more about West Virginia’s rich cultural heritage. And now, through Second Saturday series events, everyone can not only learn about that heritage, but they can also experience those rich traditions first-hand.”

The Frank & Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center can be found on Fairmont State Universities campus on Squibb Boulevard.