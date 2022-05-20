WHITE HALL, W.Va. – On Friday, a new CBD dispensary, Doc Jon’s, opened in White Hall.

The store offers a wide range of products for people and animals looking to enjoy the benefits of CBD, Delta-8 and THC products.

Doc Jon’s ribbon cutting (WBOY Image)

Loose flowers, vape pens, topical creams and edible gummies are some of the item’s customers can find in different milligram potencies.

“We really have something for everybody,” Josh Skidmore, the owner of Doc Jon’s, said.

The store workers walk each customer through an education process when they come into the store by explaining how the products will make them feel and matching them with a proper dosage.

The store ensures their high-quality products are grown locally.

Delta-8 THC infused gummies (WBOY Image)

“All the products that we have here never leave a 30-mile radius from where we’re standing …. We’re all born and raised here, and we take a lot of pride in that. We could’ve opened this shop up anywhere and we chose to stay here. We chose to stay in the area because we believe in West Virginia. We believe in the people of West Virginia, and we believe you can really make things work here if given the opportunity,” Skidmore said.

Doc Jon’s also offers a full money back guarantee if the customers feel the product isn’t doing what they want it to.

Doc Jon’s can be found at 9 Middletown Road in White Hall.