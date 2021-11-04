FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A West Virginia native has been selected to be in the First Appalachia Investment Framer Action Cohort.

Kayleigh Kyle is the executive director of the Fairmont Community Development Partnership. She and 13 others will work to build skills to expand community investment in the central Appalachian region and improve economic resilience.

She applied because it provides a lot of education, connections and the ability to be a part of a greater network that helps catalytic projects be completed.

“What’s fascinating to me is to be able to network with other community developmental professionals that are doing the same type of work that we are doing at the partnership to be able to expand my knowledge base, increase our skills and basically have a greater impact,” Kyle said.

Invest Appalachia, LOCUS and the HUB WV logos

The cohort meets every week for two hours until the end of the year. Each meeting features a different presenter that talks about their niche and industry. The goal of the cohort is to become a “framer” or if they already are one, a stronger one.

“Part of what a framer is someone who can identify an investment project, something that can have a positive impact on the community and then identify, if that’s a viable project, how it can be impactful and then how it can actually be done,” Kyle said.

She added that if someone has an idea on a project that they think can make the community a better place, the Fairmont Community Development Partnership can direct them to the proper people.

Kyle is one of eight West Virginians that was selected for this cohort. She said it’s an honor to be a part of it and be able to bring all this knowledge to north central West Virginia.

The leadership program is put on by Invest Appalachia, Locus Impact Investing and the West Virginia Community Development Hub.