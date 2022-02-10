FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Conflict continues between Fairmont State University and Pierpont Community and Technical College.

The old entrance to the Locust Avenue campus with both institutions signs (WBOY Image)

Previously, both institutions’ boards of governors voted to move forward in drafting legislation for possible reunification. Neither have committed to a merger but are evaluating the potential.

However, while discussions continue between the board of governors, Senator Beach (D- Monongalia) has ordered a full audit of Fairmont State University.

“We need to find out why Fairmont State has, since almost day one, received an additional $4,000,000 in their budget for, well, basically, for the reason that Pierpont’s leaving the campus. As we know Pierpont still remains on campus as of today. So they have been receiving an additional $4,000,000 as an exit fee so to speak and it would be nice to know what they’re doing with those monies being that Pierpont’s still on the campus. It’s my opinion that they should not have been receiving that extra, extra appropriation,” Sen. Beach said.

The Memorandum of Understanding between Fairmont State and Pierpont outlines “plans for the transfer of assets from Fairmont State to Pierpont, along with an agreement upon an exit of Pierpont from all Locust Avenue Campus spaces by June 30, 2022,” according to a statement from Fairmont State in May, 2021.

Sen. Beach said it pains him deeply to highlight the false narrative surrounding the potential merger and addressed “three false statements.”

Facebook post made by Bob Beach Thursday evening (Feb. 9)

He said the Pierpont Board of Governors did not vote to merge with Fairmont State and that they will only be looking into opportunities of a potential strategic partnership.

A second statement he addressed was that neither institution has submitted plans or finical records for the Higher Learning Commission change of Government procedures. The HLC decides which schools receive accreditations and if the schools don’t submit the necessary documents it will result in a probationary period or a loss of accreditation. It is not required to submit the documents before legislation is passed.

The last statement Beach addressed was that Pierpont is in good finical standing with 180-day cash in on-hand reserves. However, in a previous statement, Pierpont Chair Boar of Govenor’s David Hinkle said, “The board has been examining Pierpont’s budget and we are deeply concerned about the financial viability of the institution. It is because of this that we have decided it is best to explore an affiliation with Fairmont State.” Beach noted in his announcement that Pierpont ranks number one among West Virginia Community Colleges in economic impact to their region.

Beach also mentioned in his announcement that he ordered the audit to answer questions expressed to him by the Fairmont State community. He claims the community has concerns about the financial health, course development, long-term management and the likely hood of a campus takeover by the state of the university.

Pierpont Community and Technical College (WBOY Image)

The auditor’s office, the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission and the Office of Special Investigations will all conduct the audit.

Fairmont State University declined to comment on the audit and potential merger of institutions.

Pierpont Community and Technical College’s Board of Governor’s Chair David Hinkle did not respond to our request for comment.