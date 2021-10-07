WV Senators announce funding for low income senior housing

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – West Virginia Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced grants for affordable housing.

Marion Unity apartments

14 apartments complexes in West Virginia received grants. The Marion Unity Apartments received $42,429, and the Unity Housing Apartments in Fairmont received $34,106.

The two complexes provide affordable housing to more than 150 low-income seniors.

“It is for our service coordinators. So, our service coordinators are social workers who are placed in our housing units, and only four housing units in the state actually have them,” said Marion Unity Apartments Administrator Manager, Jessica Thompson. “It’s just to provide more services and support for our tenants.”

The total amount of grants given out by the senators and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) was $4,022,673.

“Far too many West Virginians are facing housing instability and experiencing homelessness, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only made this dire and heartbreaking issue worse. This funding will support West Virginia organizations and housing facilities that provide affordable housing for low-income West Virginia seniors across the state,” said Senator Manchin. “I will continue to fight for funding to ensure every West Virginian has a roof over their head, regardless of their situation.”

Marion Unity apartments

“Far too many individuals in West Virginia are struggling with homelessness and access to affordable housing,” Senator Capito said. “I’m glad to see this support coming to West Virginia through two of HUD’s housing programs, and I look forward to the impact each of these grants will have in communities across our state. I’m proud to help announce this funding, which will assist in providing West Virginians the opportunity to live independently, while also increasing access to important voluntary support services.”

Individual awards listed below:

Fiscal Year 2020 Section 202 Supportive Housing for the Elderly Program Awards: This program provides Capital Advance funding for the development of supportive rental housing for elderly people who are low-income. This award will support the production of 98 units that will be affordable to low-income elderly households.

$3,443,499 – Cornerstone Community Development Corporation

Fiscal Year 2021 Multifamily Service Coordinator and Congregate Housing Services Program Renewals: This program provides funds to continue providing service coordination and supportive services to low-income seniors at HUD-assisted multifamily properties in order to promote health and wellness, and to support residents as they age in place in an independent housing setting.