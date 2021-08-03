WV Senators distribute awards for economic development district planning

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – Senators Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Shelley Moore Capito (D-W.Va.) announced $402,500 from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) for economic development district planning for six regions across West Virginia.

“Investing in our regional economies is essential to spurring economic growth and boosting West Virginia’s economy. I am pleased EDA is investing in six regional development councils across the Mountain State that will support our communities and create good-paying jobs,” said Senator Manchin. “The EDA continues to be a strong partner for West Virginia, and I look forward to seeing the benefits of these investments for our regional economies.”

Region VI Planning and Development Council, Fairmont / Marion County will receive $70,000. Region IV serves six different counties in north central West Virginia.

“To encourage economic development and incentivize business investment in West Virginia, we must bring everyone to the table, which is exactly what the partnership between the Economic Development Administration and leaders across our state does,” said Senator Capito. “These planning investments will ultimately help our local communities make infrastructure improvements, expand workforce training programs and manufacturing programs, and grow efforts that support entrepreneurs in the Mountain State.”

The award for Region VI is the last installment of a three-year award. The investments will help identify specific economic factors and help planning councils create individual plans to further development in each of the designated areas.

It is very important to us. It helps sustain our viability to keep being able to offer the services that we do.” Executive Director of Region VI, Sheena Hunt, said about the award. “We do a lot of water and sewer projects. That’s mainly our focus through Region VI but it assists in providing operations here in Region VI for staffing, for data information, mapping, those types of things as well as the administration services that we offer to our clients.”

Region VI serves Dodridge, Preston, Marion, Taylor, Harison and Monongalia counties.