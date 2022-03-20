FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University and NASA’s IV&V Program hosted the FIRST LEGO League Championship Tournament on Sunday.

34 teams from all over West Virginia programmed LEGO robots to perform certain tasks. The students gained points when the tasks were completed on the course. Teams were also judged throughout the day on their robot design process, research project and their teamwork.

Students problem solving with their robot on the course (WBOY Image)

One of the teams that competed was the “Moorefield Jack Bots” from Moorefield Middle School. They have been building and coding their robot for months. Jack Bot team members were cautiously optimistic heading into the challenge course.

“We’re going to hope for the best and prepare for the worst,” Marcus Creamann, a Moorefield Middle School Lego Robot team member said. “It’s really cool to see how other teams tackle the same problems as we do to get some ideas about how we can better do it in the future.”

The event’s goal is to inspire students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

“I want to provide opportunities to kids to excel in sports of the mind. When I was a kid, I wasn’t very athletic, but I was really into LEGO’s and robots and rockets. I didn’t have an outlet for my interest and now students do,” Todd Ensign, Nasa IV&V program manager said.

“Moorefield Jack Bots” robot on the course (WBOY Image)

FIRST is an acronym: For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology. It’s an organization that was started by Dean Kamen to help young people discover the excitement and rewards of science and technology.

FIRST LEGO League medal for students (WBOY Image)

“His vision was to create a program where student celebrate engineers, scientists, mathematicians the way they do pop stars and musicians and sports heroes. If they can memorize the stats of their favorite baseball player, why can’t they also memorize code and approaches to competing in robotics?” Ensign said.

The top team for the competition will represent West Virginia at the World Festival in Houston Texas in April.