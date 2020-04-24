WV Supreme Court throws out Marion County murder conviction

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – In a decision filed Friday, the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals granted a new trial to a man convicted of murdering a Michigan man in Marion County in 2016.

Oscar Chapman was sentenced to life in prison in the November 2016 home invasion death of Malcolm Whitted, of Detroit.

Following his conviction, Chapman asked the Marion County Circuit Court for a new trial, which was denied. Chapman then appealed to the state Supreme Court.

Chapman was one of six people charged in Whitted’s death. During his trial, one of the other people charged, Timothy Lambert, entered a plea deal and testified for the prosecution. A confidential police informant also testified against Chapman.

Oscar Chapman

Chapman’s appeal centered around concerns that his defense attorney was not able to play audio recordings of Lambert and the informant, from before the trial, that were inconsistent with their testimony during the trial.

The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office agreed that Chapman’s attorneys should have been able to cross-examine the witnesses about the inconsistencies in their testimony.

Due to a lack of physical evidence against Chapman, the Supreme Court found that the circuit court’s decision was harmful to Chapman and ordered that his convictions be reversed and that he be granted a new trial in Marion County.

Chapman is being held in the Mount Olive Correctional Facility.