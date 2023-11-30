WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two government agencies are working together to try and deliver $400 million of unclaimed property to its rightful owners, some of whom are in West Virginia.

On Thursday, the West Virginia State Treasurer’s Office and the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced a partnership between the two. This partnership was announced by WV Treasurer Riley Moore and looks to give West Virginians an opportunity to check their unclaimed property status when they visit a DMV office.

Moore said that one in 10 Americans have unclaimed property which could be worth thousands if not millions of dollars.

“Unclaimed property is dormant finiancial intruments such as a bank account, it could be stocks, bonds, life insurance policy, that has gone dormant, so it hasn’t been acted upon in a year or longer. It could be a safe deposit box and like every state in America when it goes dormant it goes back to the State Treasurer’s Office then it’s my job to try to return that to its rightful owner,” Moore said. “A lot of money that could be returned. I had unclaimed property, I’m the State Treasurer of West Virginia, you never know when you have some.”

Moore said that there will be QR codes posted inside and outside the DMV office to provide more information.