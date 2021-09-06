WVDNR looks to put a no wake zone in Fairmont rivers, some residents oppose

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – People in Marion County voiced their opinions against possible no-wake zones in some rivers.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources brought the idea to put more no-wake zones in the Monongahela and Tygart Rivers to the Marion County Commissioners. In the meeting, commissioners said they wouldn’t be deciding on it.

At the meeting, some of those people said they want no-wake zones for safety reasons and because their boats are getting knocked into the docks by the waves.

Brad Hibbs said he’s one of hundreds of people that don’t want the no-wake zones. He feels only a small number of people want the no-wake zone.

“If we declare no-wake zones on a complaint from a small number then in the future if a resident or 10 or 20 or 30 residents above or below this location declare that they want a no-wake zone, now nobody can go so just sell your boats and get rid of them if that’s your answer and that certainly is not,” Hibbs said.

The WVDNR needs a governing body in the county to agree to the no-wake zones to put them in and enforce them.

12 News reached out to DNR officers for a comment, and they have not yet responded.