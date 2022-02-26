FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Saturday, middle and high school students from all over West Virginia and Ohio participated in a drone competition.

It took place in Fairmont State University’s Falcon Center and was the first aerial drone competition the school ever held.

“This facility is amazing. Our campus is really amenable and unique to doing these kinds of events and of course NASA’s proud to bring students from all over the country,” Todd Ensign, program manager at NASA IV&V Education Center said.

Aerial drone competition at Fairmont State University (WBOY Image)

22 teams battled head-to-head to earn a top spot. In one part of the competition, red and blue teams faced off to fly their drones around a course to collect the most Ping-Pong balls in their goal.

The competition also had several booths set up for kids to learn about careers they can pursue in science, engineering, technology and mathematics.

Drone flying (WBOY Image)

“Right here in North Central West Virginia there’s hundreds of job openings as we speak for students with no more than a two-year degree or certification and so we’d like to let students know that if their excited about drones, they’re excited about science technology they can have a wonderful life and career right here,” Ensign said.

The top six teams won the chance to go to the national aerial drone competition in Dallas, Texas in May.

Ensing said this is the largest aerial drone competition in the state of West Virginia and they are planning to host more as students grow more interested in the field.

“We currently have over 30 teams in the state of West Virginia which means we’re pretty much tied for the second most number of teams in any state, only Michigan has more teams than us right now and the program started there. So, we are a leader in the area of working with students and drones,” Ensign said.