WVU Extension holds program for Marion County eighth graders

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The WVU Extension in Marion County hosted area eighth graders for an annual program at Fairmont State University Wednesday.

The Bright Futures for Marion County Students event returned for the sixth year.

Students participate in interactive workshops to help them find their voices and to build team-building skills.

Organizers said they also want to provide more information about drug abuse to help kids avoid it in their future.

“It’s just giving them something to think about, some of the statistics and facts. Instead of just saying ‘just say no,’ it’s a few more statistics, a few more facts to help them make the better decision,” said Eva Beto, program assistant with the Marion County Extension.

The extension office works with area schools to keep the topics covered relevant and current each year.