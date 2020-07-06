WVU Medicine adding to primary care providers at Marion Medical Associates

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In the coming weeks, two new healthcare providers will be joining WVU Medicine’s Primary Care team at Marion Medical Associates in Fairmont.

This is according to a WVU Medicine press release which stated that Hallie Gunnoe, P.A.-C., will join the office as a family medicine physician assistant effective Aug. 17. And Peter Ang, M.D., who specializes in geriatrics, will be closing his private practice and joining the WVU Medicine team effective July 31. Ryan Stansbury, the assistant vice president of provider network services at WVU Medicine, said bringing on Dr. Ang was the right decision and that they were glad when he got in touch with the hospital network.

Ryan Stansbury

We were contacted by Dr. Ang, who was in private practice for over 25 years in Fairmont, and he, like many physicians, is looking to get out of the private practice world. He doesn’t want to be a small business owner anymore and knows WVU’s got a strong future in Fairmont and is committed to the community and so he reached out to us and we were able to move him into an existing clinic space. We’re very excited to have him join the team as part of an established practice there. Ryan Stansbury — Assistant VP, Provider Network Services

The two new healthcare providers will be joining David Watson, M.D., a family medicine physician currently with the practice, according to the release.

According to the release, primary care providers are important because they treat patients of all ages, including infants, children, adults, and seniors. They offer general wellness exams, gynecologic exams, and well-child visits, among other services. They get to know the patient and his or her medical and family history and can recommend screenings, as well as identify and treat many minor problems before they become major ones.

Darin Rogers, the vice president of provider network services, said WVU Medicine is constantly looking for opportunities to add great primary care providers and other medical professionals to their team that can provide high-quality care to communities. He said the two new providers are a very welcomed addition to the WVU Medicine family.

Rogers said WVU Medicine built the Fairmont Gateway Clinic, which has been very successful but the goal is to keep adding more providers like they’re doing now.

Darin Rogers

When we built the clinic, there was additional shell space that we didn’t develop and now there’s already discussion of finishing the rest of the clinic out that would give us additional space to put more physicians down there. So I think as a whole what we’re doing for the entire Fairmont community is realizing there’s going to be more opportunities for us. We will add additional services down there as we go. I think this is just another piece of what we wanted to do and there’s probably more to follow. Darin Rogers – VP, Provider Network Services

Rogers said Fairmont is a wonderful community that WVU Medicine has a great relationship with. He said that relationship is only going to get stronger as time goes by and they get to provide more services to the community.