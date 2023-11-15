FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center is getting into the holiday spirit, as it hosted its inaugural Christmas tree lighting on Wednesday.

Employees and their families were invited to the tree lighting event. The medical center said it hopes the tree will bring a lot of joy to the neighborhood and show that the center is there to spread love, cheer and optimism for the future.

“With our new openings of our skilled nursing center and our endoscopy suits, to be able to, kind of, commemorate just a long year of hard work and dedication for the community and for our patients around the area,” said Aaron Yanuzo, Fairmont Medical Center chief operations officer.

After the tree was lit, employees enjoyed cookies and hot chocolate.