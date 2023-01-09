FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Monday, WVU Medicine officially opened it’s $1.5 million expansion on the Fairmont Gateway Clinic.

Since 2017, the Fairmont Gateway Clinic has provided 13 services, including being an urgent care facility.

These 13 services they provide are:

Behavioral Medicine

Dermatology

Digestive Diseases

Family Medicine

General Surgery

Lab Services

Nephrology

OB/GYN

Orthopaedics

Pain Management

Podiatry

Urgent Care

Urology

This new expansion adds 11 exam rooms, a procedure room and will expand primary care, specialty care and urgent care services.

“We feel like the good people of Marion County have really embraced WVU Medicine. We opened this building in 2017, it’s been growing since that time every year, hence the need for additional space, so it feels really good to be able to hopefully give back a little bit to the community,” said Michael Grace, WVU Hospital’s president and CEO.

WVU Medicine Fairmont Gateway Clinic. (WBOY Image)

The Fairmont Gateway Clinic served more than 77,000 patient visits in 2022, and with this new addition, WVU Medicine hopes it can better serve the local community.

The Fairmont Gateway Clinic is located at WVU Medicine Outpatient Center, 100 Stoney Rd, Fairmont, W.Va. 26554.

For more information on the Fairmont Gateway Clinic, click here.