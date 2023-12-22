FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Friday, Two/Two Eight Gallery and You’re Not Seeing Things Magazine welcomed the public to their SIGHTS/SOUNDS art exhibit in downtown Fairmont.

Image of the inside of the gallery during open reception.

Individuals were lined up outside before the event even kicked off to show support for their local artists. The art show features 30 Appalachian artists from all throughout West Virginia and even an artist from Kentucky to showcase talents reigning all across the mountains.

Although the theme of sights/sounds may come off a bit broad, those native to the Appalachian region can easily understand its significance.

12 News spoke with You’re Not Seeing Things Magazine (YNST) editor, chief and co-founder, Adam Payne, on the art pieces displayed in SIGHTS/SOUNDS.

A few art pieces on display at Two/Two/Eight Gallery

“All of them in are meant to nod to Appalachia and nod to the feeling that you get when you’re here in Appalachia. Whether that be crafted here in the shadows of the mountains or just inspired by the community of the hillsides and the region, the family, the culture that makes our corner of the world so special. We took all of that into account when we were going through the amazing submissions that we got and tried to create a really dynamic, multimedia, multi-genre piece,” said Payne.

YNST Magazine is a publication that dedicates a spotlight on the unseen creatives within our region, both composed and created by young West Virginia natives.

The magazine has published two issues so far, selling physical copies in fifty locations in West Virginia alone as well as the greater Appalachian region and even Brooklyn, New York—although physical copies can also be purchased online.

Attendees viewing art on display.

With Two/Two/Eight being a new addition to downtown Fairmont, the collaboration of the two for the SIGHTS/SOUNDS art exhibit seemed to be a no-brainer for both entities to help feature local artists.

12 News also spoke with YNST creative coordinator, Savanna Shriver, on what the addition of Two/Two/Eight Gallery meant to her as a Fairmont native.

“I’m obviously excited anytime there’s any new business that opens in Fairmont, but especially an art gallery. As someone who loves the arts and works for a magazine that is dedicated to helping share Appalachian art it is very very exciting,” said Shriver.

Featured art piece in SIGHTS/SOUND created by Jared Tadlock, Two/Two/Eight Gallery owner.

The SIGHTS/SOUNDS art exhibit will be open until the weekend of Jan. 20 for all of the public to come and enjoy.

You can keep up with Two/Two/Eight Gallery and its upcoming events like pop-up shops, art walks and exhibits through its website, Facebook page, or Instagram. You can also learn more about YNST Magazine and buy copies of its issues on its website, Facebook and Instagram.