FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two art-devoted entities are coming together to host an art show later this month that features local artists and Appalachian culture.

A close up of an art piece submitted for the SIGHTS/SOUNDS art exhibit.

You’re Not Seeing Things Magazine and Two/Two/Eight Gallery are collaborating on their “SIGHT/SOUND” art exhibit which is set to open on Dec 22.

Located at 228 Adams Street in downtown Fairmont, Two/Two/Eight Gallery is a recent addition to the community that aims to offer a platform for local artists to exhibit their work and for fellow community members to observe local talent and mingle.

12 News spoke with gallery owner, Jared Tadlock, on why he chose to open the gallery in Fairmont.

“The whole goal of this space is to create something that is for Fairmont that the community, whether you’re an artist, a maker or just a community member, it’s a place that you can come on a Friday night, on Saturday and see what’s getting created in your backyard and just experience what we have here in north-central West Virginia. I think we have the potential here in Fairmont to really grow with the arts, with this expanding art scene in the region. I think it’s just an exciting time, it really is,” said Tadlock.

The gallery also features purchasable prints as well as handmade jewelry and clothing from local artists.

Image of items for purchase within Two/Two/Eight Gallery.

You’re Not Seeing Things (YNST) Magazine highlights art and culture surrounding Appalachia and says its mission is to: “portray home with a contemporary, colorful lens by capturing the region’s vital storytellers, unique designers, impactful photographers, dynamic artists and underrepresented perspectives.”

The magazine was created by produced by young West Virginia natives who aim to offer a creative sense of variety to their readers.

The SIGHTS/SOUNDS art exhibit will feature 30 Appalachian artists from various regions throughout West Virginia and Kentucky. 72 art pieces with be displayed within the gallery varying in media from oil and acrylic paintings, sculptures and photos.

YNST and Two/Two/Eight will be hosting an exhibition opening reception at the gallery on Dec. 22 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. This event is free and open to all of the public.

You can keep up with Two/Two/Eight Gallery and its upcoming events like pop-up shops, art walks and exhibits through its website, Facebook page, or Instagram. You can also learn more about YNST Magazine and buy copies of its’ issues on its website, Facebook and Instagram.