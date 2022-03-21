FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A youth led non-profit The Li”tea”rary Society held book donation drives for West Virginia head start programs.

The Li”tea”rary Society is a book club with a charitable mission and has donated 473 brand-new, Scholastic, and all pre-K favorite books to North Central West Virginia Community Action (NCWVCA).

“We actually got to see the head start children receiving the books and there was this one little boy, he was jumping up and down with his brand-new copy of the minion squealing because he didn’t have any books at home, and that just made like my everything,” said Rania Zuri, Founder and CEO of The Li”tea”rary Society.

The Li”tea”rary Society will continue its West Virginia head start road tour, which will eventually hit every county in the state.

Map shows the West Virginia road tour and shows all the counties and head start programs in the state. (WBOY Image)

The Li”tea”rary Society hopes to expand in the future and share the love of reading to all.

Zuri said, “My end goal would be to give a book to every child in head start in the entire U.S. and to give books internationally as well.”

473 books donated to north-central WV head start programs. (WBOY Image)

The name of the group has the word “Tea” in it for a good reason, as the group loves to read books and drink cups of tea.

NCWVCA serves seven counties head start programs and is located in Fairmont, W.V.

To find out more information or to join this youth organization, people can head to Instagram at @liteararysociety