Marshall University launches updated, real-time COVID-19 dashboard

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Marshall University published its updated COVID-19 dashboard that displays additional details and real-time data Tuesday, Oct. 6.

According to the university, this dashboard is an upgrade to the original reporting tool and took several weeks to update. It was developed by Brian Morgan from the College of Science with help from the university’s offices of Environmental Health and Safety, Student Wellness, and University Communications.

The new dashboard features data points and includes information from the Huntington and South Charleston campuses, and the Mid-Ohio Valley Center, as well as from student-athletes and Athletics Department staff:

Number of new cases

Positive rate

The average number of cases per day

Total campus test results

Daily testing data split into student and employee populations

The active number of cases on campus each day over the past several months

University officials said an additional chart showing the number of students and employees in quarantine and isolation is under development and will be added to the dashboard soon.

I am very pleased we were able to launch this new dashboard, which demonstrates what is happening at Marshall in regard to COVID-19. The decisions that are being made for our university community are driven by much of this data and other factors, including contact tracing. Sharing the statistics is a way for everyone to be more informed and to better understand the why and how behind many of our public health decisions. Jerome A. Gilbert, Marshall University President

At this time, Marshall University has testing protocols requiring 10% of its on-site population to be tested randomly every week, Monday through Friday.

The university also collaborates with Pleasant Valley Hospital and MedExpress to provide testing for students and employees at the Mid-Ohio Valley Center and the South Charleston campus. Officials at the university say information on COVID-19 testing is shared with the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission.