Martinsburg shuts out Bridgeport in Class-AAA state semifinal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. – In the Class-AAA semifinal, No. 3 Bridgeport struggled offensively and fell to No. 2 Martinsburg.

The Indians were able to hold the Bulldogs early on as the first quarter remained scoreless.

Martinsburg put the first points on the board in the second quarter for the 7-0 lead at the halftime break.

Bridgeport wasn’t able to find the end zone but did make key defensive plays.

But the Bulldogs found the end zone twice more for the 21-0 win and a ticket to the state championship game where they’ll see Huntington.

