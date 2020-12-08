BUMBLE BEE ROAD, M.D. – Maryland State Police charge individuals in a hit and run incident involving a pedestrian on Bumble Bee Road in Maryland.

According to officials, on October 28, 2020, at approximately 5:17 P.M., Trooper’s from the Maryland State Police McHenry Barrack responded to 145 Bumble Bee Road for a reported hit and run motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. When officials arrived on the scene, Trooper’s observed a male identified as Henry Sines, 28, of McHenry, Maryland suffering from serious injuries sustained from the collision. Aid was given to Sines by paramedics and Sines was transported by ambulance to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Officials explained that the investigation revealed Timothy Ross, 39, of Friendsville, Maryland was operating a white cargo van, and Debbie Lancaster, 52, of Friendsville, Maryland was the suspected passenger.

Troopers explained that Ross had driven the van to a location on Bumble Bee Road for a suspected CDS transaction between him and the victim. Sines was standing at the driver’s side window of the van when the suspected CDS transaction was interrupted, according to officials. Ross then fled the scene with Sines grabbing the door of the van causing him to be pulled alongside the van as it exited onto Bumble Bee Road. Sines fell down and was subsequently ran over by Ross, according to the release. Officials explained that Ross did not stop and fled north on Bumble Bee Road.

Troopers later located the suspect vehicle along with Ross and Lancaster in Friendsville. Lancaster was found to be in possession of CDS and was taken before the Garrett County District Court Commissioner on charges of possession of CDS not marijuana and possession of CDS paraphernalia where she was released on her own recognizance. Ross was transported to Garrett Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries obtained from a separate motor vehicle accident and charges are pending.

After further investigation, on December 07, 2020, Timothy Ross, 39, was arrested. Ross was charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, failure to stop the vehicle at the scene of an accident, failure to return and remain at the scene of an accident, failure of a driver involved in an accident to render reasonable assistance to the injured person, and numerous other traffic violations. Ross was taken before the District Court Commissioner and held without bond. During the arrest, Ross was found to be in possession of a controlled dangerous substance and currently has more charges pending.

On December 07, 2020, Henry Sines, 28, was also arrested and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute possession of a controlled dangerous substance-not marijuana, and possession of controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia. Sines was taken before the District Court Commissioner and held on a $5,000.00 bond.