CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — McDonald’s announced on Tuesday that its latest variety of Happy Meal will be Squishmallow-themed and will make its nationwide debut later this month.

According to a release, McDonald’s will begin offering up to 12 Squishmallow characters in its Happy Meals starting on Dec. 26. Iconic characters like Cam and Fifi will be included in the lineup as well as the restaurant’s-own Grimace. There will also be a secret mystery character available in select meals.

“We’re all about connecting our fans to culture and Squishmallows are some of the hottest toys out there right now,” said Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer. “This collaboration welcomes McDonald’s and Squishmallow fans alike to enjoy this one-of-a-kind experience with the first McDonald’s Squishmallows Squad.”

On top of the toy, each meal will also include a unique playlist for each character which can be accessed through a QR code on the Happy Meal box. The release said that each playlist has been “carefully curated” for each character based on their personality.