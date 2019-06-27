MCFRN speaks on plans of opening community STEAM museum within Marion County

FAIRMONT W.Va. – The Marion County Family Resource Network has announced its plans of creating an interactive museum for all ages to enjoy.

The museum will predominantly focus on the Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math part of daily living. Better know as STEAM.

“One of the things that Marion County Family Resource Network is charged with doing is bringing things that aren’t here for families and children,” said Frank Jarman, director of MCFRN. “So, to find something located centrally right downtown would be awesome and to be able to partner with a local college or university would be even better, where they can bring their students to teach other children that would soon become students of theirs.”

While providing a multi purpose hands-on facility, classrooms, outdoor learning area and other functions. Jarman told 12 News the goal of wanting a central location will not only be for Marion County residents, but also surrounding areas.

“Having it centrally located, especially with the Transit Authority that is here could bring people from as far away as a Mannington, to come here and be able to use this…. Also, to have a central location where we can draw from Clarksburg, we can draw from Morgantown, we can draw from other areas and be a benefit to Marion County as well,” said Jarman.

Jarman said with reports showing that a lack of education and isolation can increase substance abuse, he feels this educational community museum can help bridge the gap.

“A place like this would help break a lot of that. It would bring education, it’s going to excite kids about being educated, it’s going to bring the adults who are going to do the teaching and it’s going to take people out of their ordinary environment – where they stay at home and play video games, bring them into environment where they’re going to be excited about what they are seeing and learning. That’s going to change their future. Not only theirs, but our future as Marion County,” Jarman said.