MCPLS host coding event for youth

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Public Library System of Fairmont continued its Universe Of Stories summer theme as the location helped youth groups learn about the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

Monday afternoon, the library hosted the Turing Tumbles Space Mission event for grades 6-12, allowing youth to experiment with coding, through marble-powered computers.

The event allowed participants to work at their own pace, while completing multiple difficulty levels.

“A lot of coding, it kind of happens in this black box on the computer and you don’t get to really see and understand what the switches and algorithms do, but here it puts it in a very visual way where the students can understand and get those fundamentals of computer coding,” Liz Butta, programming librarian.

July 20 will mark 50 years since the moon landing in 1969.