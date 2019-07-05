MCPLS hosts daily events to help celebrate the moon landing 50th anniversary

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County Public Library Systems will be starting a “3..2…1” countdown of their own as the library will provide free daily activities for the community to enjoy, while celebrating the upcoming 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

Each event planned will shine a light into outer space and the different ways that the universe works.

Event coordinator Connie VanGilder said she hopes each activity will motivate children to keep an open mind and follow their dreams.

“So much of our technology, I didn’t even realize traces back to some of these things that they had to do in order to get us on the moon. So who knows what the future holds. We just want to encourage kids to see that there are unlimited possibilities,” VanGilder said.

The library will finish off its weekly space activities by providing a moon landing party on July 20. During the the party attendees will have a chance to meet local NASA engineer Scott Zemerick.

For a list of activities for the month head to MCPLS events calendar.